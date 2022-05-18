×

Soccer

Sundowns coach Mokwena urges troops to finish season with a flourish

18 May 2022 - 15:31
Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena has asked players to finish the season with a win against Royal AM.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena has asked his players to finish their league championship-winning campaign with a flourish when they take on Royal AM on Saturday.

The Brazilians, who wrapped up their unprecedented fifth DStv Premiership title with four matches to spare, take on Royal AM at Chatsworth Stadium on Saturday, looking to return to winning ways.

A strangely lethargic Sundowns were thrashed 3-0 by determined Stellenbosch FC at Tuks Stadium in their last home league match of the season last weekend.

Defeat to Stellenbosch was the first time this campaign Sundowns conceded three goals and only their third league defeat after losses to AmaZulu and Maritzburg United.

“After a headache of losing so heavily against Stellenbosch last weekend, it has to simmer down a bit and then we start focusing on our next match against Royal AM,” Mokwena said.

The fixture against Royal will not be an easy match for Sundowns, as the third-placed Durban team need three points as they battle for the runners-up spot with second-placed Cape Town City and fourth-placed Kaizer Chiefs.

Teko Modise explains why Sundowns must still venture into transfer market

Though they boast a good defensive record in the DStv Premiership and the Champions League, former Mamelodi Sundowns playmaker Teko Modise says they ...
Sport
1 day ago

“That is going to be a difficult match. We saw when we went there to play Royal in the [Nedbank] cup how difficult it was for us to get the results and we have to focus our attention on that.

“This week we have to train like a team that lost 3-0, train hard and knuckle down and prepare ourselves for what’s going to be two difficult games before the season ends.”

A win for Sundowns will see them finish the campaign on 65 points, having won 19, drawn nine and lost three matches, and their players are expected to sweep the prizes at the end-of-season PSL awards.

TimesLIVE

