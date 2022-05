Why Bandile Shandu believes Pirates will step up and win Confed final

Shandu, who has also been used in central midfield, said he was comfortable playing wherever the coaches deploy him.

“I am comfortable wherever I am needed to play, because the team comes first. I will play any position the team requires me to the best of my ability.

“It is different when you are playing locally, because we know each other and play against each other every week. But in this competition some teams may analyse us, but we improve with each game and we work on our mistakes.”

Shandu is among three players in second place in the 2021-2022 Confed top-scorers’ list on four goals.

“The form I have displayed in the competition goes to my teammates,” he said.

“They have welcomed me very well at the club and what I have been capable of doing is now showing. Nothing beats hard work — you can prepare as hard as you want, but as long as we all bring our A-game we will do well.

“It is a huge privilege to be recognised and Pirates have played a big role in my improvement from the player I was. I am thankful to the club for getting me to the next level.

“A team like Pirates is all about winning and you must quickly adjust to that. I recognised when I came here that it’s about winning and to have silverware. That’s what the fans and the players want.”

Berkane might be considered slight favourites for the final. They dismantled the Democratic Republic of Congo’s TP Mazembe 4-2 on aggregate in arguably the tougher semifinal. Pirates beat Libya’s Al Ahli Tripoli 2-1 on aggregate, including a 1-0 defeat in the home leg.

TimesLIVE

