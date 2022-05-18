Zwane and Sheppard to meet Chiefs bosses on coaching position next week

Kaizer Chiefs interim co-coach Arthur Zwane has confirmed a meeting will be held next week between the technical team and the club’s management to discuss future plans regarding Amakhosi's coaching position.

Chiefs play their final match of a disappointing DStv Premiership campaign against relegation-threatened Swallows FC at FNB Stadium on Saturday (3pm).

Amakhosi legend Zwane, who has been co-caretaker coach with ex-Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana star Dillon Sheppard after Stuart Baxter’s sacking last month, has raised his hand for the job on a full-time basis.

In a press conference on Thursday before their game against Swallows, Zwane said discussions were scheduled to start next week.

“The [technical] team will have a meeting with the board when the season is over and we will take it from there.”

The former Chiefs winger said Amakhosi were working hard to prepare their players for next season, for “the incoming coach” and for the sake of continuity.

Whether that was a slip of the tongue or Zwane knows more than we do remains to be seen.

“We are going to give the incoming coach that report so that he knows the challenges of the individuals.

“And also try to improve them, because what we are trying to do is to make sure we leave pillars in place for the incoming coach. And that there’s continuity for next season.”

Fourth-placed Chiefs need a win against Swallows and for second-placed Cape Town City and third-positioned Royal AM to slip up in their remaining games to stand a chance of the runner-up spot.

TimesLIVE

