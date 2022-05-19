Andile Jali and Sundowns dominate PSL awards nomination list

Mamelodi Sundowns and their midfield maestro Andile Jali dominate the nominees list for the Premier Soccer League (PSL) end-of-season awards.

The PSL announced the nominees where Jali, who has been out-of-favour for national coach Hugo Broos' Bafana Bafana squads, received a whopping five nominations.

The awards will be held in a virtual ceremony on Sunday May 29 at 7pm and will be broadcast live on the SuperSport PSL channel (202) and SABC.

Jali has been nominated for PSL footballer of the season alongside teammate Peter Shalulile and Royal AM striker Victor Letsoalo.

Jali has had a stellar season with Masandawana, who are on the verge of completing a clean sweep of domestic trophies. Shalulile has been key with his 22 goals, three shy of ex-Kaizer Chiefs striker Collins Mbesuma's record of 25 with one games left for Downs to play.

Letsoalo has been at the forefront of Royal’s surprising run in the DStv Premiership this season and tried to give Shalulile a run for the Golden Boot Award. In most other seasons Letsoalo's 14 goals might have seen him end as top scorer.