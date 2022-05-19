Davids: Pirates’ loss to Ahli ‘blessing in disguise’ for Confed final

Orlando Pirates co-coach Fadlu Davids says losing the second leg of their semifinal against Al Ahi Tripoli could benefit his team in Friday night’s Caf Confederation Cup final against RS Berkane.

The Buccaneers will go in search of their first continental trophy since lifting the 1995 Africa Cup of Champions and aim to convert a place in the final into silverware at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, Nigeria, having fallen at the last hurdle in their last two in Africa.

Pirates negotiated past Al Ahli 2-1 on aggregate in the semifinal despite losing the home leg 1-0 at Orlando Stadium on Sunday night.