Sundowns coach Mngqithi: All SA should ‘wish Pirates bring it home’

In a statement likely divide the public, Mngqithi added that South Africans must support Pirates in their mission to lift the title. Downs, Pirates and Chiefs fans are not known for backing their big three rivals even when they are flying the flag for the country in continental competition.

“That should ignite fire in all of us as South Africans. If we are patriotic enough, we really have to support and show that one of ours stands a chance of conquering the continent.

“One would not want to not mince his words but wish Orlando Pirates all the best in their run-in the final and wish that they can bring it home. Maybe it will bring a glimpse of hope for SA football and the country in general to see one of our teams lifting a continental tournament [trophy].

“They have done very well and they have the capacity to do it. The confidence I have in [Pirates coaches] Mandla [Ncikazi], Fadlu [Davids] and the whole team suggests they are a team that has the capacity to win it.”

Sundowns were knocked out of the quarterfinal stage of the Champions League by Petro Atlético and they are left with two matches to complete their domestic season.

The game against Royal AM this weekend is their last in the league and they will return next weekend for the Nedbank Cup final against Marumo Gallants at Royal Bafokeng Stadium where they will be in search of a treble.

TimesLIVE

