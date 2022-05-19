Swallows have to beat Chiefs: Kerr eyes ‘horrendous permutations’

Baroka FC, Swallows FC, TS Galaxy and Maritzburg United are all facing possible automatic relegation to the GladAfrica Championship going into the final day of the DStv Premiership season on Saturday.

They are all staring down the barrel but fourth-from-bottom Maritzburg have a slight advantage as they have two games in hand and that should help them avoid being sucked into the promotion and relegation play-offs.

Swallows coach Dylan Kerr said they simply have to beat Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium to stand any chance of avoiding automatic relegation.

“We need to beat Kaizer Chiefs, and Kaizer Chiefs also need to win to possibly finish second or third, so the permutations are horrendous,” said Kerr.