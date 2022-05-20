×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Five times SA teams featured in high stakes CAF cup finals over the past decade

20 May 2022 - 12:48
Mamelodi Sundowns remain the only team in SA to have won a CAF competition over the past ten years.
Mamelodi Sundowns remain the only team in SA to have won a CAF competition over the past ten years.
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Over the past ten years, a few SA teams have showed serious appetite for continental competitions with some appearing in five CAF cup finals.

When Pirates take on Moroccan side RS Berkane in Friday night’s Caf Confederation Cup final against at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Nigeria, it will for the third time they appear in a continental final since 2013.

The 1995 Champions League winners will be looking to be one of the few clubs to win both competitions and to erase the bitter memories of 2013 and 2015 where they lost to Al Ahly and Étoile du Sahel.

TimesLIVE looks at the five finals that involved SA teams over the past decade.

2013 CAF Champions League Final

Roger De Sa took an exciting Pirates side that included the late Senzo Meyiwa, Happy Jele, Oupa Manyisa, Andile Jali and Daine Klate, but they lost 3-1 on aggregate to Al Ahly.

The first leg ended 1-1 at Orlando Stadium, but Al Ahly turned on the taps with Ahmed Fathy, Wael Gomaa, Mohamed Aboutrika, Emad Moteab and Trezeguet to win 2-0 in Cairo.

Davids: Pirates’ loss to Ahli ‘blessing in disguise’ for Confed final

Orlando Pirates co-coach Fadlu Davids says losing the second leg of their semifinal against Al Ahi Tripoli could benefit his team in Friday night’s ...
Sport
22 hours ago

2015 CAF Confederation Cup Final

Orlando Pirates used their continental experience to reach the final under coach Eric Tinkler, but were outdone by Tunisian giants Étoile du Sahel, who triumphed 2-1 on aggregate.

The first leg ended 1-1 at Orlando Stadium with Thamsanqa Gabuza scoring an early goal, but Étoile du Sahel took advantage of familiar home conditions at the Stade Olympique de Sousse to win 1-0.

2016 CAF Champions League Final

Mamelodi Sundowns became the second SA team to lift the Champions League trophy after they beat Zamalek 3-1 on aggregate through goals by Anthony Laffor, Tebogo Langerman and an own-goal by Eslam Gamal.

This gave Sundowns a commanding 3-0 lead from the first leg at Lucas Moripe Stadium and Zamalek managed a 1-0 win in Alexandria.

Sundowns coach Mngqithi: All SA should ‘wish Pirates bring it home’

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi has put rivalry aside to send well wishes to Orlando Pirates in their Caf Confederation Cup final against ...
Sport
23 hours ago

2017 CAF Confederation Cup Final

Hot on the heels of Mamelodi Sundowns’ success in the Champions League, SuperSport United exceeded all expectations to make it to the Confederation Cup final the next year where they lost 2-1 on aggregate to TP Mazembe.

United lost 2-1 during the first leg in Lubumbashi with Sipho Mbule scoring the away goal, but the goalless draw at Lucas Moripe Stadium saw TP Mazembe crowned champions.

2020/2021 CAF Champions League Final

Against all expectations, Kaizer Chiefs made it to the Champions League final during the 2020/2021 campaign, but they were outplayed by vastly experienced Al Ahly under SA-born coach Pitso Mosimane.

In a one legged final at the Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca, Al Ahly scored three late goals through Mohamed Sherif, Mohamed Magdy and Amr El Solia as they registered their record tenth title.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Sundowns coach Mokwena urges troops to finish season with a flourish

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena has asked players to finish their league championship winning campaign with a flourish when they take on ...
Sport
1 day ago

Sundowns striker Šafranko wants to finish 2021-2022 with a flourish

It was an underwhelming season for Pavol Šafranko with a limited contribution for Mamelodi Sundowns in all competitions but he is targeting ending on ...
Sport
1 day ago

Sundowns coach Mngqithi: All SA should ‘wish Pirates bring it home’

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi has put rivalry aside to send well wishes to Orlando Pirates in their Caf Confederation Cup final against ...
Sport
23 hours ago

The whole of SA must get behind Pirates, says Downs coach

Manqoba Mngqithi urges SA football fans to put aside their differences and support Bucs in Confed Cup final
Sport
18 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Kaizer Chiefs’ new signing revealed as club embarks on rebuilding Soccer
  2. Mosimane’s big announcement: Ahly coach to launch schools project in SA Soccer
  3. PSL slaps Kaizer Chiefs with another fine Soccer
  4. EFF pledges support for Ria Ledwaba in Safa presidency battle Soccer
  5. Boks legend Beast Mtawarira to launch wine label in big business move Rugby

Latest Videos

‘Cancel this thing’: Ramaphosa chuckles over monumental flag debacle as ...
Stellenbosch students march to demand expulsion of student Theuns du Toit and ...