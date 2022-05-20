Five times SA teams featured in high stakes CAF cup finals over the past decade

Over the past ten years, a few SA teams have showed serious appetite for continental competitions with some appearing in five CAF cup finals.

When Pirates take on Moroccan side RS Berkane in Friday night’s Caf Confederation Cup final against at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Nigeria, it will for the third time they appear in a continental final since 2013.

The 1995 Champions League winners will be looking to be one of the few clubs to win both competitions and to erase the bitter memories of 2013 and 2015 where they lost to Al Ahly and Étoile du Sahel.

TimesLIVE looks at the five finals that involved SA teams over the past decade.

2013 CAF Champions League Final

Roger De Sa took an exciting Pirates side that included the late Senzo Meyiwa, Happy Jele, Oupa Manyisa, Andile Jali and Daine Klate, but they lost 3-1 on aggregate to Al Ahly.

The first leg ended 1-1 at Orlando Stadium, but Al Ahly turned on the taps with Ahmed Fathy, Wael Gomaa, Mohamed Aboutrika, Emad Moteab and Trezeguet to win 2-0 in Cairo.