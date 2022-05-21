Mphahlele feels sorry for his former club Swallows but Chiefs need points

Kaizer Chiefs defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele says relegation-threatened Swallows will always be a special club to him but that doesn’t mean he will go easy on them when they meet in a crucial DStv Premiership clash on Saturday.

The two Soweto teams will meet in their final league game of the season at FNB Stadium (3pm).

Mphahlele made his professional debut as a footballer at Swallows when they were still known as Moroka Swallows in 2007.

The 15th-placed Swallows could be relegated to the GladAfrica Championship if they fail to beat Chiefs and basement dwellers Baroka FC win against Maritzburg United in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.

“It’s football, and we are aware of their situation. They need all the points as they unfortunately find themselves in awkward situations,” Mphahlele said.

“But it’s going to be another game for me that we prepared well for, and we are going to do our best to win the game.

“Obviously, having played for Swallows back then and they will always be a special team to me, but on Saturday that will go out the window and we will be fighting for three points and may the best team win,” the defender said.

Amakhosi interim coach Arthur Zwane said though they feel for Swallows, Chiefs are also desperate for full points in the match.