Sundowns see off fired-up Royal AM to lift Premiership trophy in style

Mamelodi Sundowns got the victory they would have craved to lift the DStv Premiership trophy in style, but had to fight for every inch of it in a thrilling 3-2 win against fired-up Royal AM at Chatsworth Stadium on Monday.

Downs had already wrapped up the title last month with four matches to go.

With goals by Gaston Sirino in the 13th minute, Thabiso Kutumela in the 48th and Peter Shalulile in the 61st, Sundowns, who had slickly seen off Royal's challenge in the opening hour, looked like they might run away with the match.

But, after Downs goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene saved a penalty from Victor Letsoalo, the Bafana Bafana striker's goal in the 69th and Mokete Mogaila's in the 76th gave Royal a scoreline their performance deserved.

The defeat leaves Royal needing a win from their final game against Orlando Pirates in Chatsworth on Friday night, rescheduled because of the Buccaneers reaching the Caf Confederation Cup final, to overtake Cape Town City and finish in second place.