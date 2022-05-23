'You came so close to bringing it home': Mthethwa salutes Pirates after CAF Confederations loss
Sport, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa has paid tribute to Orlando Pirates after they lost in the Caf Confederation Cup finals.
The Buccaneers fell at the final hurdle as they lost 5-4 on penalties to Moroccan side RS Berkane in the final at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, Nigeria.
Thembinkosi Lorch was the only Pirates player to miss in the shoot-out.
Taking to Twitter, Mthethwa said despite the loss, the team made SA proud.
“We salute Orlando Pirates for making it to the finals of the Caf Confederation Cup and coming so close to bringing the trophy home. You made us proud and you have demonstrated the competitiveness of SA football clubs that continue to excel in Caf tournaments.”
Watch: We salute @OrlandoPirates for making it to the finals of the CAF Confederations Cup & coming so close to bringing the trophy home.— Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) May 21, 2022
You made us proud & you have demonstrated the competitiveness of South African football clubs, that continue to excel in CAF Tournaments. 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/p47APqHJd9
This was the Buccaneers' third time unlucky in Caf finals after falling short in the 2013 Champions League and the Confed Cup two years later.
“The penalties were a dramatic affair, as Berkane did not err from the spot, while Happy Jele, Tshegofatsho Mabasa, Thabang Monare and Richard Ofori all converted their spot-kicks, with Lorch the only player to be denied,” said Orlando Pirates.
“This meant the Moroccan outfit would prevail in the end, claiming their second Confed Cup title, while the Buccaneers were left to rue missed opportunities as they lost their second final in the competition in the space of a decade.”
On social media, many fans said the team still had what it takes to win their remaining games in the PSL to have a chance of playing in the Caf competitions next season.
Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:
Orlando Pirates should win all their remaining games in the league in order to have a chance of playing in the CAF Competitions.— Teboho Motaung ❤ (@teboho_offical) May 21, 2022
9 points from the last 3 games we back to caf next ssn cmon @orlandopirates pic.twitter.com/YupPNN812G— ! (@__qwabe_) May 21, 2022
I am in an abusive relationship with Orlando Pirates. 😭 The feeling is underwhelming, still recovering from CAF Confederation cup disappointment 💔@orlandopirates #CafConfederationsCup— Mancoba Fakudze (@fakudze_mancoba) May 21, 2022
Orlando Pirates FC could have added the Caf Confederation Cup trophy to their trophy cabinet 🇿🇦☠️🏴☠️🖤🤍❤️💙 win or lose you can't go alone Up The Bucs The Sea Robbers Ntsu nga swili pic.twitter.com/iBKA4B7XSt— Ṋethengwe Gole SeaWater☠️🇿🇦 (@Gole_SeaWater) May 21, 2022
Ncikazi and David's need to step aside for a proper Coach, failed the League, Domestic Cups, Caf Confederation's Cup and even failed to sort out Mhango issue which also directly affected the results. Orlando Pirates is far bigger than their egos.#OrlandoPirates— Sbusiso Gambushe (@SbuMyKing) May 21, 2022
