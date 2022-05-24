×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Baroka chair Mphahlele accepts personal blame for club’s relegation

24 May 2022 - 12:19
Baroka chairman Khurišhi Mphahlele says they will try to bounce back to the PSL as quick as possible after relegation to the NFD.
Baroka chairman Khurišhi Mphahlele says they will try to bounce back to the PSL as quick as possible after relegation to the NFD.
Image: Ziyaad Douglas/Gallo Images

As he prepares for life in the GladAfrica Championship, Baroka chairperson Khurishi Mphahlele has expressed profound disappointment while at the same time taking personal responsibility for the team's relegation.

Baroka were relegated from the DStv Premiership to the GladAfrica, also known as the National First Division (NFD), at the weekend thanks to the Limpopo team's 1-0 defeat to Maritzburg United that left them in bottom place in the Premiership. Swallows FC were dragged to the promotion play-offs in second-last position.

The defeat to Maritzburg heralded the end of a six-year stay in the PSL by Baroka who stunned Orlando Pirates in 2018 on penalties to lift the Telkom Knockout cup under coach Wedson Nyirenda.

Mphahlele accepted personal responsibility for the club's downfall.

“To be honest I am very disappointed. I don’t have words to express how disappointed I am,” he said.

‘Everyone must take responsibility’ — Baroka coach Kobola after relegation

Baroka FC coach Vincent Kobola says everyone in the team needs to shoulder the blame for the relegation of the club from the DStv Premiership.
Sport
22 hours ago

“We all made mistakes during the season and we are all to be blamed for this. I can’t only blame other people, I am also blaming myself because there are some things that we should have handled differently.

“We must take collective responsibility for this undesirable situation. In my case, it is the issue of: what did I do when things were not going right? As a leader I am including myself but this is not the time to point fingers.

“I am also to be blamed because if somebody didn’t do their job, I am the one who was supposed to make sure that people do their jobs in my oversight role and take action if things were not going right.

Baroka relegated to NFD after six years in the PSL

Baroka FC have been relegated from the DStv Premiership after their 1-0 defeat to Maritzburg United at Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg on ...
Sport
2 days ago

“If I panicked and took action too early and things went bad I will be blamed, and if I took action too late with things having gone bad, I am also the one to be blamed.

“If I didn’t take action at all I am also to blame. I am not going to say, 'This one did this and that one did that' — they were working under me and I am the one who should have provided leadership.”

Mphahlele said Baroka will try to bounce back immediately from the NFD.

“I am consoling myself that this is how football goes, every season someone must be relegated. It is not because of bad luck, if you didn’t take your chances during the season you will be relegated.

“It will be very good to come back as speedily as possible, we are going to try hard to come back. We just need to work smarter and be proactive, sometimes you see something happening but you hope that things will work out and they don’t work out.”

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Sundowns see off fired-up Royal AM to lift Premiership trophy in style

Mamelodi Sundowns got the victory they would have craved to lift the DStv Premiership trophy in style, but had to fight for every inch of it in a ...
Sport
20 hours ago

‘We have been nursing players’ feelings for far too long’ — Chiefs coach Zwane

After Kaizer Chiefs finished outside the Caf club competitions places for the second time running, stand-in coach Arthur Zwane reiterated the need ...
Sport
1 day ago

Chiefs miss out on continental football, Swallows go to the dreaded play-offs

Swallows will play in the promotion play-offs and Kaizer Chiefs will miss continental football next season after they played to a lively 2-2 DStv ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘We have been nursing players’ feelings for far too long’ — Chiefs coach Zwane Soccer
  2. 'Desiree Ellis has not improved Banyana': Portia Modise slams women's national ... Soccer
  3. Title win will put Man City on a par with Ferguson’s United, says Guardiola Soccer
  4. WATCH | Sundowns coach Mngqithi gives update on the future of Sibusiso Vilakazi Soccer
  5. Royal can snatch second, Sundowns’ Shalulile eyes Mbesuma’s record Soccer

Latest Videos

Murder accused Jeremy Sias' first day in court for horse rider Meghan Cremer's ...
Inside Medupi: R2.5bn repair bill for 'procedural non-compliance' and poor ...