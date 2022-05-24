Baroka chair Mphahlele accepts personal blame for club’s relegation

As he prepares for life in the GladAfrica Championship, Baroka chairperson Khurishi Mphahlele has expressed profound disappointment while at the same time taking personal responsibility for the team's relegation.

Baroka were relegated from the DStv Premiership to the GladAfrica, also known as the National First Division (NFD), at the weekend thanks to the Limpopo team's 1-0 defeat to Maritzburg United that left them in bottom place in the Premiership. Swallows FC were dragged to the promotion play-offs in second-last position.

The defeat to Maritzburg heralded the end of a six-year stay in the PSL by Baroka who stunned Orlando Pirates in 2018 on penalties to lift the Telkom Knockout cup under coach Wedson Nyirenda.

Mphahlele accepted personal responsibility for the club's downfall.

“To be honest I am very disappointed. I don’t have words to express how disappointed I am,” he said.