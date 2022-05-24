OPINION | Kaizer Chiefs need to give the job to Arthur Zwane

After another trophyless season and without a head coach, Kaizer Chiefs are at a crossroads.

For seven seasons Amakhosi have failed to win a major trophy as they continued to endure the pain of seeing bitter rivals Mamelodi Sundowns annex almost everything in their path domestically.

The last time Chiefs put their hands on silverware was when they won the 2014-2015 Premiership. Since then Sundowns have lifted 12 league and cup trophies, including the 2016 Caf Champions League.

During this period of dominance the Brazilians also won the Caf Super Cup, six league titles, two Telkom Knockout trophies, and one each in the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup. It may become 13 trophies on Saturday if Sundowns beat Marumo Gallants in the Nedbank Cup final at Royal Bafokeng Stadium.