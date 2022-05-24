Title miss has ramped up Liverpool's Champions League desire: Klopp

Missing out on the Premier League title on the last day of the season has given Liverpool an extra edge heading into the Champions League final, manager Juergen Klopp said.

Liverpool came from behind to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-1 at Anfield but City hit back from 2-0 down to beat Aston Villa and clinch back-to-back titles.

Liverpool, who have already won the League Cup and FA Cup, could add a seventh European crown to their collection in the Champions League final against Real Madrid on Saturday.