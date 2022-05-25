Mngqithi not happy about Sundowns being favourites for final

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi is holding thumbs that all his players who had flu at the weekend will recover in time for the Nedbank Cup final against Marumo Gallants at Royal Bafokeng Stadium on Saturday.

The Brazilians suffered a flu outbreak that affected a majority of their players in camp after the postponement of their match against Royal AM on Saturday.

“At this stage we are not yet 100% sure but on match day against Royal AM on Monday a lot of the players were already showing signs that they are recovering,” Mngqithi said.

“Yesterday [Tuesday] I met a few who were coming here [Chloorkop] for a shoot and one or two of them were not looking very good but one hopes that when we get the doctor’s update on Wednesday afternoon we will understand what we have for the weekend.”