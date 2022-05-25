×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

‘There have been talks’ — Ronwen Williams says he might leave SuperSport

25 May 2022 - 16:57 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Supersport United goalkeeper Ronwen Williams.
Supersport United goalkeeper Ronwen Williams.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix/Gallo Images

SuperSport United captain Ronwen Williams has hinted he might leave the Pretoria-based club in the coming transfer window to pursue his ambition of winning the league.

The Bafana Bafana skipper has been linked with a move away from SuperSport over the past few window periods. Orlando Pirates are one of the clubs that was reported to be interested in the shot-stopper.

Speaking at a Castle Lager ‘It’s Within’ event aimed at empowering township business that was held at Imbizo Shisanyama in Mall of Thembisa on Wednesday, Williams confirmed talks among himself, possible suitors and the club about his future.

“There have been talks and we will see what is going to happen, but there has been some interest and now it will depend on if the club is willing to let me go,” Williams said. “But I’ve told SuperSport what my ambitions are and it’s for them to decide if they want me to stay. If they want me to stay I will gladly do so, but if they decided to let me go maybe it’s the time now.

“But, like I said, I’m happy at SuperSport. We will see in the next few weeks what’s going to happen.”

OPINION | Kaizer Chiefs need to give the job to Arthur Zwane

After another trophyless season and without a head coach, Kaizer Chiefs are at a crossroads.
Sport
1 day ago

The honest Williams said his ambition is to win the DStv Premiership title and he doesn’t believe SuperSport, who are made up of a bunch of talented youngsters, can help him achieve that goal.

“My ambitions are to win the league,” Williams said. “I told them I haven’t won the league and obviously the direction the club is going in now we should be realistic, we’ve got a lot of youngsters, there’s no chance that we can challenge the bigger boys.

“I can’t see us winning the league title. Yes, we will challenge for the cups here and there, but I’ve got bigger ambitions than that. We will see what happens, but if I stay, I will give my all like I always do.”

Amid budget cuts SuperSport are increasingly running on a business model of developing youngsters and selling them to big clubs in the top tier.

MORE:

Ahly coach Mosimane recommends Gomes for Ikhamanga award before Caf final

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane appears to have turned on the flattery for SA referee Victor Gomes who will blow Monday night’s Caf Champions League ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Before the dawn: how Chiefs and Pirates can reawaken the giants

Soccer legends delve into the clubs’ missteps and how to fix them
Sport
23 hours ago

Pirates coach Ncikazi apologises for comments on Simba after Caf warning

Orlando Pirates co-coach Mandla Ncikazi has apologised to the Confederation of African Football (Caf) for using the wrong platform to vent about ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Baroka chair Mphahlele accepts personal blame for club’s relegation

As he prepares for life in the GladAfrica Championship, Baroka chairperson Khurishi Mphahlele has expressed profound disappointment while at the same ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ‘We have been nursing players’ feelings for far too long’ — Chiefs coach Zwane Soccer
  2. Huge boost for Bafana in 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers Soccer
  3. Legal spat: PSL coach brought alcohol to team hotel in bio-bubble Soccer
  4. Baroka chair Mphahlele accepts personal blame for club’s relegation Soccer
  5. 'Desiree Ellis has not improved Banyana': Portia Modise slams women's national ... Soccer

Latest Videos

‘She stole my happiness’: Former husband of Rosemary Ndlovu’s co-accused
'We should increase the investment in SA': German Chancellor visits SA