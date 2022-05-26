Kaizer Chiefs announce their new coach

Kaizer Chiefs have announced Arthur Zwane as their new full-time coach.

The announcement was made at Chiefs' headquarters in Naturena on Thursday morning.

Zwane, who signed a three-year deal with Chiefs, replaces head coach Stuart Baxter, who parted ways with the club last month. He will be assisted by Dillon Sheppard.

Ex-Chiefs winger Zwane, 48, who cut his teeth as a coach in Amakhosi's development programme, has been caretaker-coach of the club along with fellow assistant Sheppard three times in the last two years.

The duo won Chiefs' last two DStv Premiership games, ensuring a top eight finish, and steered the team through the Caf Champions League semifinals to its first ever final of the continental showpiece, after Gavin Hunt was sacked late in the 2020-2021 season.

They also won two and drew one of three league games with a severely depleted side when Baxter was isolating amid an outbreak of Covid-19 at Chiefs in December.

Chiefs ended the 2021-22 season in fourth place in the Premiership but that position is likely to worsen as Orlando Pirates end their campaign late with two more games due to Bucs' participation in the Caf Confederation Cup final.

A number of players in the Chiefs squad were coached by Zwane in the development and they are reputed to adore the disciplinarian, straight-talking coach.

This is a developing story.

