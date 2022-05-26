Nyathi scolds ex-teammates as Bafana legends at odds over Safa elections

The skirmishes that have been a feature of the upcoming SA Football Association (Safa) presidential elections have even spilt over to the SA football legends as former Bafana Bafana teammates disagree on key issues.

Ex-Bafana stalwart David Nyathi, now secretary-general of the SA Masters and Legends Football Association (SAMLFA), has taken a veiled swipe at former players Doctor Khumalo and Lucas Radebe after they recently criticised Safa over the worrisome state of SA football.

A march by a section of disgruntled SAMLFA members to protest at the Safa headquarters was also organised for Thursday. TimesLIVE understands the march may be called off.

Nyathi said that former players should not allow themselves to be used and to make ill-informed public statements.

Khumalo, Radebe and Nyathi are Bafana icons and were teammates in the 1996 team that won the Africa Cup of Nations on home soil.

Khumalo spoke at the recent non-starter election manifesto launch for Safa vice-president Ria Ledwaba and complained that legends such as Radebe should be playing bigger role in reviving SA football instead of being sidelined by Safa. Radebe has hinted that he is interested in one day becoming the head of Safa because of his vast experience of the game.