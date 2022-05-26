Seven players who sparkled during the DStv Premiership season

The DStv Premiership season will come to an end on Monday after another dominant performance by Mamelodi Sundowns with their unprecedented fifth successive championship.

The final round was this past weekend, with Orlando Pirates still to play two matches due to reaching the Caf Confederation Cup final.

TimesLIVE looks at seven players who dished out sparkling performances and stood head and shoulders above their peers in SA in 2021-2022.

Peter Shalulile (Mamelodi Sundowns)

One of the contenders for the Player’s Player, Footballer of the Season and MTN8 Last Man Standing prizes in the PSL Awards, the Namibian hitman has been outstanding.

He ended the DStv Premiership campaign as the leading scorer with 23 goals, two shy of Collins Mbesuma’s record that has stood for 16 years, and a contribution of five assists.

Olisah Ndah (Orlando Pirates)

With his eye-catching performances in the heart of the Buccaneers' defence in his debut season in the Premiership the physically imposing Ndah has drawn glowing comparisons to Bucs' 1990s Gabonese defendsive stalwart Guy-Roger Nzeng.

If not for injures, the lanky Nigerian could have made more than 27 appearances for Pirates in all competitions this season, where Nigerian was a key player as Bucs reached the Confed Cup final.

Andile Jali (Mamelodi Sundowns)

The plaudits often go to playmakers such as Themba Zwane, but "Gattuso" played the crucial water-carrier role in the heart of Sundowns' midfield with Rivaldo Coetzee, whose season was cut short by injury.