Sundowns' Mngqithi: Gallants have ‘one of the most dynamic midfields in SA’

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi has named Miguel Timm, Celimpilo Ngema and Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo as the danger men for Marumo Gallants in the Nedbank Cup final.

The Brazilians are on the cusp of a domestic treble in the final against Marumo Gallants at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium on Saturday. Mngqithi said Downs need to be wary of the Limpopo team's “dynamic” midfield trio.

Timm, Ngema and Ndlondlo are among the players Gallants coach Dan Malesela has built this team around, together with Thabo Mnyamane, Lehlohonolo Nonyane, Mahlatse Makudubela, Katlego Otladisa and Joseph Molangoane.

“The good thing about teams and games against Dan Malesela is that his teams are ultra-offensive, his teams just won’t sit back and absorb pressure,” Mngqithi said.