Bafana coach Broos sticks to his guns regarding the omission of on-form Jali and Zwane

“Last year I was asked why I did not select Njabulo Ngcobo who was the best defender in the league. Look what happened to him at Chiefs, he did not play even though he was the best defender.

“I do not focus on whether Zwane has five trophies. I look beyond that. And again, I said it from the beginning and will say it in [the] three years that I will be here — I’m very sorry I do not see why I should select Jali as well,” added the forthright Belgium-born trainer.

However, he spoke animatedly about Orlando Pirates’ forward Thembinkosi Lorch’s inclusion in the team.

“A few months ago he was injured. I am happy with the way he plays. He goes in deep, he runs a lot and he scores goals. At the moment he is in fantastic shape and he succeeds in what he does.

“He has to be with us because we can use a guy like him in the game against Morocco. He can play on the wings, he can play behind strikers. His best position is behind strikers when he can run very fast and use spaces to score,” beamed Broos.

