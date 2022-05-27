Harris Choeu declares Gallants ready for Nedbank Cup final against Sundowns

Marumo Gallants have already started planning for the Caf Confederation Cup next season.

Gallants, who finished the DStv Premiership campaign in tenth spot with 34 points, will play in the Confed Cup even if they lose to Mamelodi Sundowns during the Nedbank Cup final on Saturday at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium.

This is because the Brazilians will be playing in the Caf Champions League next season after winning their fifth successive Premier Soccer League (PSL) title.

Gallants had a poor start to the season under former coach Sébastien Migné, but he was replaced by Dan “Dance” Malesela who won this tournament with TS Galaxy when they stunned overwhelming favourites Kaizer Chiefs in 2019.

Malesela has lost just three of the 22 Nedbank Cup games he has taken charge of as a coach. He has coached in four semifinals and missed out on the chance to make it five when he left Chippa United, having guided them to that stage in 2021.