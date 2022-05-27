'We support him through thick and thin': Kaizer Chiefs fans welcome new coach Arthur Zwane
Kaizer Chiefs fans have rolled out the red carpet for Arthur Zwane after his appointment as head coach of the club.
Zwane, who signed a three-year deal with Amakhosi, replaces Stuart Baxter, who parted ways with the club in April. He will be assisted by Dillon Sheppard.
The club said, given Zwane's impressive 22 years of service, he is as steeped in the traditions and culture of Kaizer Chiefs as one can be.
He enjoyed an illustrious career as a skilful winger, amassing 32 goals in 252 appearances in all games for Amakhosi.
Between his arrival in 2000 and his retirement as a player a decade later, he helped the club win 12 major trophies, including the CAF Cup Winners Cup, two league titles, the MTN8, Coca-Cola Cup, Absa Cup, BP Top8 and the Telkom Knockout.
“We would like to take this opportunity and congratulate coach Arthur Zwane for this big appointment. The plan we have been working on for many years of appointing Arthur as our head coach has come to fruition,” said Kaizer Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung,
“After seeing his passion for the game and his willingness to learn, we have been looking to bring him through to lead the senior when the time is right and we believe that time is now.
“We are also grateful that he has been patient and continued to work hard to advance his coaching skills and abilities by educating himself, which is key in the modern game.”
Zwane and his technical team will start their duties immediately to plan for the new season.
On social media, fans, including EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu and media personality Bonang Matheba, welcomed Zwane.
Here is a snapshot of what they had to say.
It’s #CoachArthur! We’re confident and proud! Our immediate demands are not too much: 1. 2022/2023 PSL Championship; 2. Nedbank Cup; 3. 100% Derby Wins; and 4. MTN 8 Victory! #Amakhosi4Life! https://t.co/6idU2UPz4z— Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) May 26, 2022
We support him through thick & thin! Welcome Coach Zwane. 💪🏾🙏🏽❤️✌🏽✌🏽 https://t.co/oxxC8EZSJq— Bonang Matheba 👑 (@Bonang) May 26, 2022
Congratulations and all the Best Mnqeqeshi #ArthurZwane ✌🏼✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/HPGYUI4946— IIKHUNE3216 (@IIKHUNE_32_16) May 26, 2022
Congratulation to Arthur Zwane on his appointment as the Kaizer Chiefs Head Coach for the next three years. All the best @KaizerChiefs We are inspired by the trust invested to product of Amakhosi themselves. pic.twitter.com/JIn6BypZjS— Premier Sihle Zikalala (@sziks) May 26, 2022
I wish to take this time to congratulate Arthur Zwane on his appointment as Kaizer Chiefs Head Coach. I wish him all the best on his new journey. Thank you @KaizerChiefs for believing in our local coaches.— Ria Ledwaba (@rialedwaba22) May 26, 2022
I really think people who say Arthur Zwane is not ready are lying to themselves.— 10111🚨🚔👮♂️ (@MWTlali) May 22, 2022
They should rather say they're not not ready to support him than to say Mjita is not ready to coach KC ....... pic.twitter.com/9z8Yas7mcT
When I was coaching the U23 Orlando Pirates Team, Arthur Zwane’s Chiefs team was without a doubt the hardest game we played. They were one of the only teams to attack with the intent of dominating the game. All the best to Arthur and Dillon.— Michael Loftman (@michael_loftman) May 26, 2022
Congratulations to Arthur Zwane for being appointed as the Kaizer Chiefs Head Coach, ours will be to support him.— Ten Triple One ❤️✌🏾 (@Sgadi28) May 25, 2022
No one can tell me Kaizer Chiefs management don't listen to supporters no more. We asked for a CEO or a similar position, they created Sporting Director. We told them to get Gavin Hunt, then Stuart Baxter, they did, regardless of how things went. We said Arthur Zwane, they did... pic.twitter.com/r2BVdDO4bI— Phillix M. Kokwele 🇿🇦 (@Matome_Kay) May 26, 2022
A massive Congratulations to Coach Arthur Zwane and Coach Dillon Shepard 👏🏽— Benni McCarthy (@bennimccarthy17) May 26, 2022
