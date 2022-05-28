×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Real Madrid stun Liverpool 1-0 to clinch Champions League title

28 May 2022 - 23:49 By Reuters
Luka Modric of Real Madrid is challenged by Luis Diaz of Liverpool during the UEFA Champions League final match at Stade de France on May 28, 2022 in Paris, France.
Luka Modric of Real Madrid is challenged by Luis Diaz of Liverpool during the UEFA Champions League final match at Stade de France on May 28, 2022 in Paris, France.
Image: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Vinicius Junior's second half tap-in steered Real Madrid to a 1-0 victory over Liverpool in the Champions League final on Saturday for the Spanish champions' record-extending 14th European Cup victory.

Vinicius tapped in at the far post from a Federico Valverde pass in the 59th minute after Liverpool had completely dominated the first half, to secure Real's fourth European crown in the last seven years.

Six-time European champions Liverpool, who had come close in the 21st minute through Sadio Mane when his low drive was tipped on to the post by Real keeper Thibaut Courtois, tried to bounce back but the keeper made a string of key saves in the second half.

There was a 36-minute delay to the kick off as police tried to hold off people trying to force their way into the Stade de France and trouble was still going on after the game started.

READ MORE

Ancelotti hoping Real's best will be enough to beat Liverpool

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti hopes his team can be at their peak to give them a chance of winning Saturday's Champions League final against ...
Sport
14 hours ago

Liverpool's Mane to give 'special' answer after CL final

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane will reveal his future plans only after Saturday's Champions League final against Real Madrid, the Senegal international ...
Sport
1 day ago

Title miss has ramped up Liverpool's Champions League desire: Klopp

Missing out on the Premier League title on the last day of the season has given Liverpool an extra edge heading into the Champions League final, ...
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Kaizer Motaung junior says Chiefs will announce more changes soon Soccer
  2. Nyathi scolds ex-teammates as Bafana legends at odds over Safa elections Soccer
  3. New Kaizer Chiefs coach Zwane says he won’t be a ‘Hitler’ Soccer
  4. Bobby Motaung reveals new Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane’s mandate Soccer
  5. ‘There have been talks’ — Ronwen Williams says he might leave SuperSport Soccer

Latest Videos

"We are going to build squatter camps outside politicians' houses": Nhlanhla Lux
Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings