Liverpool manager Klopp: ‘Where is it next year? Istanbul. Book the hotel’

“Madrid had one shot on target and it was a goal,” said the German coach. “We played a good game but when you lose 1-0 it was not good enough.

“I told the boys in the changing room I feel the pride already. These boys played an outstanding season and the two competitions we couldn't win we didn't win for the smallest possible margin.”

Liverpool missed out on the Premier League after finishing a point behind champions Manchester City.

“The boys will realise how special it was what they did [this season]. It’s obviously a different kind of success — not the success you want to have, but I have the strong feeling we come again.

“The boys are really competitive, we have an outstanding group together, we will again have an outstanding group together and then we will go again.

“Obviously we have to try a bit more often than others, but no problem. Where is it next year? Istanbul. Book the hotel.”