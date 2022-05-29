×

Soccer

Tuks get off to flying start in playoffs with win against All Stars

29 May 2022 - 17:22 By Sports Reporter
Wonderboy Makhubu of University of Pretoria celebrates scoring a goal in the Premier Soccer League promotion-relegation playoff match against Cape Town All Stars at Athlone Stadium in Cape Town on May 29 2022 .
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

University of Pretoria took a big step in the right direction in their promotion ambitions with a 3-1 win against Cape Town All Stars in the opening game of the playoffs at Athlone Stadium on Sunday.

AmaTuks’ goals were scored by Samuel Julies (22nd minute), Thabang Sibanyoni (40th) and Wonderboy Makhubu (83rd). Sergio Kammies got Stars' reply in the 56th.

Tuks missed out on automatic promotion to the PSL after finishing second in the GladAfrica Championship (also known as the National First Division, or NFD), two points behind champions Richards Bay. They will battle it out for the last promotion spot against Swallows FC, who finished 15th in the DStv Premiership, and Stars, who were third in the NFD.

Tuks now get a break to closely watch Swallows against All Stars at Dobsonville Stadium on Wednesday. They will be back in action when they host the Dube Birds at Tuks Stadium on Saturday.

