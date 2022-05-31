'Pitso will be back' — Fans react to Al Ahly's Champions League final defeat
Al Ahly fans were left heartbroken after their side stumbled at the final hurdle in their search for a record third Caf Champions League title in a row.
SA-born coach Pitso Mosimane was on course to be the first coach to win three titles in a row and equal former Al Ahly coach Manuel Jose’s record of four titles.
But it wasn't to be.
Wydad Casablanca made their controversial home advantage count in the final, netting twice to stop Mosimane and his team's dream run.
Wydad's Zouheir El-Moutaraji struck in the 15th and 48th minutes, making the most of the chances his side were given.
Al Ahly pushed for equalisers after falling behind but weren't able to break Wydad's organised defence or, when they did, take their chances clinically enough.
There was no 11th title for Al Ahly and fans took to social media to share their disappointment. Others said Mosimane and his team would be back next year to regain the title.
Here's a look at some of the reactions:
🇿🇦 @TheRealPitso on the final venue after the 2-0 defeat to 🇲🇦 Wydad:— Lorenz Köhler (@Lorenz_KO) May 30, 2022
"We came to a neutral venue with 50-50 supporters sharing the stadium, that’s part of football.
"I think everybody behind the decision... got what he wanted. Alhamdulillah, we move on.”#TotalEnergiesCAFCL pic.twitter.com/YcafSw1HXN
Much love sir Pitso the odds were too great but you gave it all, chin up and don’t mind your haters pic.twitter.com/oTyuwo5KJJ— Mahlobo (@Bheki_Nyathi) May 31, 2022
Al Ahly's been having advantage. All the 2nd leg final games in CAFCL were played in Cairo. Why are they complaining about Home advantage...— Melanin Rich - Carbon Atoms (@uMntungwa_Lo) May 30, 2022
Unfortunately coach Pitso Mosimane, Percy Tau and their team couldn't add another star to their team. But AL Ahly played brilliantly last night and I hope they will keep their heads up. Hardy coach Pitso.— The Big R Solutions (@TheBigRSolution) May 31, 2022
@TheRealPitso you're one of the best coaches in the world. We love you no matter the outcome of the circumstance. We really believe in you. You the best coach in Africa, regardless of the socio-economic background you coming from. We love you❤❤❤❤❤❤❤🙌🏽✊🏽— JabuGizara (@GizaraJabu) May 30, 2022
Hardy Coach @TheRealPitso.— Bongani Chuma (@3DCommentator) May 30, 2022
We remain proud of your accomplishments thus far and we are behind you through and through 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/XuJFa378Zc
Lol as for Pitso and Patrice pic.twitter.com/lyU3RQo0ze— Ngwekazi_Kamashiya no Dhlomo🦄 (@JwiliNontlahla) May 30, 2022
Dude what do you mean what they did was unfair? Do you know how bidding to host finals works? Should rules had be broken because of Al ahly.— Steven Moate (@Stevenmoate) May 30, 2022
Even coach Pitso did it, I mean you'd think because of age some people would be more mature and understand that they can't win everytime.— Steven Moate (@Stevenmoate) May 30, 2022
Home ground advantage played a role in this #CAFCLFinal. #CAFCL failed AL Ahly by allowing the game to play in Morocco. They should have went to Cameroon, Nigeria or S. Africa. Wydad benefited a lot from this, with fire crackers and laser on eyes. Sorry to coach Pitso and team.— Lesedi (@Motiv88r) May 30, 2022
@TheRealPitso next time coach is part of football, i know u will come back— eddie tom chauke (@ediechauke) May 30, 2022
So my Kaizer Chiefs is the only team that knows how to beat Wydad in this competition. Sorry Al Ahly next time. #CAFCLFinal— Wisani Khosa (@BoyzeeLizza) May 30, 2022
I can’t wait to witness Coach Arthur Zwane takes us back to CAF. Baxter denied us to lift this trophy last year. 😞😔 pic.twitter.com/TTRcUimwCM
The dust has settled. You still remain the best in the game@TheRealPitso 💪🏾❤ pic.twitter.com/TS25ijWBmz— Sakhile Phakedi18 (@SPhakedi18) May 30, 2022
