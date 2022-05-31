×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

'Pitso will be back' — Fans react to Al Ahly's Champions League final defeat

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
31 May 2022 - 07:30
Pitso Mosimane's Egyptian side lost to Wydad in the Champions League final.
Pitso Mosimane's Egyptian side lost to Wydad in the Champions League final.
Image: REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Al Ahly fans were left heartbroken after their side stumbled at the final hurdle in their search for a record third Caf Champions League title in a row.

SA-born coach Pitso Mosimane was on course to be the first coach to win three titles in a row and equal former Al Ahly coach Manuel Jose’s record of four titles.

But it wasn't to be.

Wydad Casablanca made their controversial home advantage count in the final, netting twice to stop Mosimane and his team's dream run.

Wydad's Zouheir El-Moutaraji struck in the 15th and 48th minutes, making the most of the chances his side were given.

Al Ahly pushed for equalisers after falling behind but weren't able to break Wydad's organised defence or, when they did, take their chances clinically enough.

There was no 11th title for Al Ahly and fans took to social media to share their disappointment. Others said Mosimane and his team would be back next year to regain the title.

Here's a look at some of the reactions:

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Wydad land the decisive punches on Ahly to lift Champions League trophy

Wydad Casablanca played smart, taking their chances, controlling the parts of the game that mattered and making full use of their controversial home ...
Sport
8 hours ago

‘Nothing heals Champions League failure’ — Sundowns skipper Onyango

Mamelodi Sundowns captain and goalkeeper Dennis Onyango says the club is still hurting from their Caf Champions League failure, despite huge domestic ...
Sport
17 hours ago

Mzansi flavour peppers Champions League final

That no South African club will be involved in tomorrow’s Caf Champions League final doesn’t mean the spectacle will be short of SA flavour. On the ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Kaizer Junior, Amakhosi’s new uncrowned chief Sport
  2. Stellenbosch confirm two star players moving to Kaizer Chiefs Soccer
  3. Mamelodi Sundowns, Shalulile and Jali win big at PSL Awards Soccer
  4. 'It's Pitso Mosimane Day' — Mzansi backs Pitso for third Champions League title ... Soccer
  5. POLL | Will Pitso Mosimane win his third Champions League title in a row? Soccer

Latest Videos

"We are going to build squatter camps outside politicians' houses": Nhlanhla Lux
Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings