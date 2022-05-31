WATCH | Sundowns show off their pile of trophies in Mamelodi

Coaches Manqoba Mngqithi and Rulani Mokwena were accompanied by Denis Onyango, Neo Maema, Lebogang Maboe, Aubrey Modiba and Thapelo Morena in a trophy appreciation celebrations at Mamelodi’s Mams Mall. Club ambassador Tiyani Mabunda also attended.

Sundowns’ celebrations continue with a trophy parade around Tshwane on Wednesday.