Guns blazing: Bafana coach Broos says criticism is 'shortsighted and cheap'

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has come out guns blazing at his critics, saying that naysayers are only serving to motivate him.

Bafana came under some criticism from the public after the team failed to advance to the final stage in the qualifiers for the 2022 Fifa World Cup thanks to a 1-0 defeat away to Ghana in their final group game.

The noise grew when the national team was embarrassed in a 5-0 thrashing by world champions France in Lille in late March where they were no match for superstars like Olivier Giroud and Kylian Mbappé.

Broos' inability to explain the absences of in-form Mamelodi Sundowns stars Andile Jali and Themba Zwane based on their age, when he has made exceptions to his youth policy for other players such as Thabang Monare and Sifiso Hlanti, has also drawn negative reaction.

“This is the new chapter that we are starting after the World Cup qualifiers last year,” Broos said as Bafana started preparations at Sturrock Park in Johannesburg on Wednesday for next week's opening 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier against Morocco in Rabat.