Sundowns’ record-breaking Denis Onyango targets league title No 10
Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Denis Onyango is targeting the perfect 10 next season.
Onyango is the most decorated player when it comes to DStv Premiership titles with nine, and he is targeting another league winner’s medal next season to make it 10.
The 37-year-old, who was the Confederation of African Football's 2016 African-Based Player of the Year, won three league titles with SuperSport United and is sitting on six with the Brazilians, who are dominating on the domestic front.
“It is always good to win things, break records and inspire the youngsters. Of course I didn’t will all the nine league titles here. I won six with Sundowns and three with SuperSport United,” the veteran said.
Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Denis Onyango on his desire to go for the 1️⃣0️⃣th PSL title.#PrimeSportsWithMahlatse pic.twitter.com/pKwu1ydXB7— Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) June 1, 2022
“I am at Sundowns and the target next season is to win the league, the Caf Champions League and other domestic titles, and if I get the opportunity to win the 10th league title I will grab it with both hands.”
Injuries wreaked havoc with Onyango's campaign in the recently-concluded 2021-22 season and he only made 16 league appearances, where he kept 11 clean sheets and conceded six goals.
“I would like to congratulate Hugo Marques. He did well for Cape Town City in his first season. They played in the MTN8 final, they finished second in the DStv Premiership and he managed to get as many clean sheets as possible,” Onyango said about Marques, who was named Premiership goalkeeper of the season.
“He got 15 clean sheets in 28 games and he did a very good job.
“For us, we had a rotation policy with the lots of games we play. At the start of the season I had a broken finger but I managed to overcome that and started playing.
“As I started to play again I injured my quad, which took me out of the team again. Again I had a hamstring injury, after which and I struggled a bit with form because of being in and out of the team.”
Because of Onyango’s injuries, Sundowns' coaching trio of Manqoba Mngqihi, Steve Komphela and Rulani Mokwena rotated goalkeepers Kennedy Mweene, Reyaad Pieterse and Ricardo Goss.
“Kennedy, Reyaad and Ricardo came through and did a fantastic job. I think the rotation also helped to keep us fresh but the injuries kept me out of the team for most of the season.
“I think I played 16 league games but I am happy with the performance because I managed to get 11 clean sheets out of those games, which is not bad at all.
“I am quite sure if I played more games, I would have gone to 15 or 16 clean sheets. If you put the clean sheets we got as a team in the league they are more than 16, but the guys did a good job and everyone contributed to the success of the team.”
