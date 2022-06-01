×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Sundowns’ record-breaking Denis Onyango targets league title No 10

01 June 2022 - 10:06
Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Denis Onyango during the club's trophy appreciation day in Mamelodi Mall on Tuesday.
Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Denis Onyango during the club's trophy appreciation day in Mamelodi Mall on Tuesday.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Denis Onyango is targeting the perfect 10 next season.

Onyango is the most decorated player when it comes to DStv Premiership titles with nine, and he is targeting another league winner’s medal next season to make it 10.

The 37-year-old, who was the Confederation of African Football's 2016 African-Based Player of the Year, won three league titles with SuperSport United and is sitting on six with the Brazilians, who are dominating on the domestic front.

“It is always good to win things, break records and inspire the youngsters. Of course I didn’t will all the nine league titles here. I won six with Sundowns and three with SuperSport United,” the veteran said.

“I am at Sundowns and the target next season is to win the league, the Caf Champions League and other domestic titles, and if I get the opportunity to win the 10th league title I will grab it with both hands.”

Injuries wreaked havoc with Onyango's campaign in the recently-concluded 2021-22 season and he only made 16 league appearances, where he kept 11 clean sheets and conceded six goals.

“I would like to congratulate Hugo Marques. He did well for Cape Town City in his first season. They played in the MTN8 final, they finished second in the DStv Premiership and he managed to get as many clean sheets as possible,” Onyango said about Marques, who was named Premiership goalkeeper of the season.

“He got 15 clean sheets in 28 games and he did a very good job.

“For us, we had a rotation policy with the lots of games we play. At the start of the season I had a broken finger but I managed to overcome that and started playing.

Sundowns players to be given a month off after successful campaign

Mamelodi Sundowns players will be given a four-week break to recharge the batteries after a successful domestic season where they completed a treble ...
Sport
23 hours ago

“As I started to play again I injured my quad, which took me out of the team again. Again I had a hamstring injury, after which and I struggled a bit with form because of being in and out of the team.”

Because of Onyango’s injuries, Sundowns' coaching trio of Manqoba Mngqihi, Steve Komphela and Rulani Mokwena rotated goalkeepers Kennedy Mweene, Reyaad Pieterse and Ricardo Goss.

“Kennedy, Reyaad and Ricardo came through and did a fantastic job. I think the rotation also helped to keep us fresh but the injuries kept me out of the team for most of the season.

“I think I played 16 league games but I am happy with the performance because I managed to get 11 clean sheets out of those games, which is not bad at all.

“I am quite sure if I played  more games, I would have gone to 15 or 16 clean sheets. If you put the clean sheets we got as a team in the league they are more than 16, but the guys did a good job and everyone contributed to the success of the team.”

READ MORE

Komphela fields backlash after tweeting Ahly removing medals was ‘disgusting’

Mamelodi Sundowns senior coach Steve Komphela was left fielding backlash from the treacherous Twittersphere after saying Al Ahly removing their ...
Sport
21 hours ago

‘Nothing heals Champions League failure’ — Sundowns skipper Onyango

Mamelodi Sundowns captain and goalkeeper Dennis Onyango says the club is still hurting from their Caf Champions League failure, despite huge domestic ...
Sport
1 day ago

Mngqithi: Coaches’ independence is the secret to Sundowns’ success

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi says the club’s dominance in SA football is because of the independence the technical team enjoys from ...
Sport
1 day ago

Mamelodi Sundowns, Shalulile and Jali win big at PSL Awards

Mamelodi Sundowns, their striker Peter Shalulile and their midfielder Andile Jalie won big at the 2021-22 PSL Awards on Sunday night.
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Pitso will be back' — Fans react to Al Ahly's Champions League final defeat Soccer
  2. Kaizer Junior, Amakhosi’s new uncrowned chief Sport
  3. Komphela fields backlash after tweeting Ahly removing medals was ‘disgusting’ Soccer
  4. Stellenbosch confirm two star players moving to Kaizer Chiefs Soccer
  5. Mamelodi Sundowns, Shalulile and Jali win big at PSL Awards Soccer

Latest Videos

Stranded Comair passengers upset by cancelled flights
"We are going to build squatter camps outside politicians' houses": Nhlanhla Lux