Swallows off to winning start in PSL playoffs

Swallows FC kicked off their mission for top-flight survival via the playoffs on a good note, defeating GladAfrica Championship side Cape Town All Stars 2-1 at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on Wednesday.

Former Maritzburg United striker Justice Figuareido scored late in the second half for Igugu leKapa while Joseph Mhlongo's late goal won it for Swallows after Mbulelo Wambi had equalised for the Dube Birds in the second half.

After their uninspiring campaign where they ended in second-last place in their second season back in the DStv Premiership, Swallows hope to save their status in the promotion-relegation playoffs.

However, their start to the mini-league didn't inspire confidence as they had to fight hard for the victory against a side that finished third in the second tier.

Figuareido gave the visitors the lead five minutes before the break, heading in a cross by David Matlala. It was not the best cross, but poor defending by the Premiership side played a part in the ball ending in the back of the net.

In the second half, Swallows upped the tempo to some extent and put pressure on All Stars, who looked like they planned to defend the first-half goal for the rest of the match.

Swallows' high-pressing game finally yielded results when Wambi scored in the 68th minute, while Mhlongo's winner came three minutes into the referee's added time.

The result is a further blow for the Allan Freese-coached All Stars as they have now lost their two opening matches of the mini-league.

All Stars lost 3-1 to University of Pretoria on Sunday and they are in a precarious position with two games to play.

The mini-league will take further shape when Swallows and Tuks meet at Tuks Stadium on Saturday (3pm). Tuks are leading the standings on goal difference.

