Soccer

WATCH | Sundowns show off their trophies to fans in Tshwane

01 June 2022 - 19:22 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Mamelodi Sundowns players and Fans during the Mamelodi Sundowns victory parade on June 1 in Pretoria.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Mamelodi Sundowns had a parade to show off their remarkable haul of trophies to their supporters in Tshwane on Wednesday.

Sundowns completed a clean sweep of trophies in the recently wrapped up 2021-22 domestic season.

The Tshwane giants won the DStv Premiership, MTN8 and most recently the Nedbank Cup as they took their PSL dominance to a new level.

Sundowns have now won the league five times in a row and 12 times overall.

The parade was attended by the club’s chairperson Thlopie Motsepe, who addressed the fans, technical team and players.

The Chloorkop-based club collected a cool R40-million from winning the trophies and their Caf Champions League run that ended in the quarterfinals.

