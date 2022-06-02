Barker, Marques and Matlaba take last Premiership monthly awards

Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker and Cape Town City goalkeeper Hugo Marques have been named DStv Premiership coach and player of the month for May with Thabo Matlaba of Royal AM walking away with the goal of the month award.

Barker, who guided his side to a fourth-place finish in the recently concluded Premiership season, saw his side go through May unbeaten with impressive wins over champions Mamelodi Sundowns and Cape Town City.

Stellies also held Swallows, Maritzburg United and SuperSport United to draws as they ended the season strongly with two wins and as many draws.