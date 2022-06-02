'Chiefs will end up releasing their fans too' — SA reacts to Kaizer Chiefs clear-out
The departure of several Kaizer Chiefs players has been met with mixed reactions from fans on social media.
Amakhosi announced a massive clear-out on Wednesday, releasing eight players from the team.
In a series of posts on Twitter, the club revealed the names of players whose contracts will not be renewed, ahead of the new era under coach Arthur Zwane who signed a three-year deal last week.
The club announced Samir Nurković, Lazarous Kambole, Lebogang Manyama, Daniel Cardoso, Leonardo Castro, Daniel Akpeyi, and Kearyn Baccus won’t have their contracts renewed at the end of this month.
Former coach Stuart Baxter's son, Lee Baxter, was also released from his contract, while Anthony Akumu Agay has been transfer-listed.
“The club and goalkeeper coach Lee Baxter are going their separate ways. Lee arrived at Chiefs in February 2018 and worked with a number of head coaches and goalkeepers. Thank you and all the best Mr Baxter,” said Chiefs.
“The club has put Kenyan defensive midfielder Anthony Akumu Agay on transfer. The club will listen to offers from other clubs for his services. Like Kambole, Agay also arrived at Chiefs from Zesco and netted twice in his 47 appearances,” the club added.
The clear-out comes after the team's management admitted that Chiefs are going through a tough period after failing to win a trophy in seven seasons.
Previously in their 51-year history, the longest Amakhosi went without silverware was a season.
Kaizer Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung said the situation is not as bad as has been depicted.
“The drought, yes, we are a club that has been winning trophies historically but there’s a challenge there,” he said.
“That’s why there are the rebuilding phases, a new project to bring in a young coach and young technical staff with a vision and passion of winning. There’s hunger in them to try to achieve something, and there's a fresh team coming up and trying to win something. I think that’s where we might find a solution.”
On social media, many fans had a meltdown over the massive clear-out, while some hoped it would come with positive results.
Here is a snapshot of some the reactions from fans:
Kaizer Chiefs be like...— L E S E D I (@_Hybreed_) June 1, 2022
'You are fired... & you are fired.
Everybody Is Fired!' pic.twitter.com/RPj4RwLArx
Kaizer Chiefs will be offered all sorts of cows from all directions. We must remain resolute and recruit what WE NEED and REQUIRE. The days of Naturena being a place for every Rom Dick and Harry are over https://t.co/c9I36cRCyH— GeneralTshiks | 🌍 🇿🇦 (@TaTshiks) June 1, 2022
At this rate even us Kaizer Chiefs fans are not safe from the cleaning— 💜Xavier's Son🇿🇦 (@Xavier__101) June 1, 2022
Kaizer Chiefs will end up releasing their fans too 😭
I love what Kaizer Chiefs is doing. Releasing players in anticipation of new ones. That’s a remarkable start. This is obviously after consulting the new coaches… @orlandopirates don’t look far for inspiration.— Katiso (@abutiKatiso) June 1, 2022
Dear Kaizer Chiefs Supporters— ThatGuyYouDontKnowYet (@fisto_sumting) June 2, 2022
When the cleaning is done and new players are brought in let us all step back and let our trusted coaches do their job in peace. We have raised our voices and we were heard now let’s stop being coaches and be supporters♥️✌🏻 pic.twitter.com/737FvfLKDB
@KaizerChiefs are we as the fans safe? 🥺 at this rate, admin can come out and say you are releasing us as fans. 😩😭 in your cleaning up, are we safe as fans?— Rivo (@TheRealKulabox) June 1, 2022
Kaizer Motaung JR being in charge of football matters at Kaizer Chiefs is one of the best things to happen to both the team and the country.— LeKoKo (@UncappedLekoko) June 1, 2022
Kaizer Chiefs must give Itumeleng Khune a chance to be a goalkeeper coach at Chiefs,the man has served the club with dignity and loyalty for his entire life pic.twitter.com/5c2hpCy1w2— Thabo Sabelo Disane (@TheGupta01) June 1, 2022
