Gauff blitzes Trevisan to reach French Open final

American teenager Coco Gauff crushed Italy's Martina Trevisan 6-3 6-1 on Thursday to become the youngest French Open finalist in 21 years and set up a showcase clash with world number one Iga Swiatek.

The 18-year-old, who was already in unknown Grand Slam territory with her first semifinal spot, will next face Polish top seed Swiatek, who cruised into Saturday's final with a 6-2 6-1 demolition of Russian Daria Kasatkina to stretch her winning run to 34 matches.

“I am a little bit in shock right. I have no words to describe how I fee right now,” Gauff, who is also through to the women's doubles semifinal with Jessica Pegula, said.

“Honestly, I wasn't nervous going in today which is a surprise.”