'Bafana is not a place to build,' says Marumo Gallants coach Dan Malesela

SA football legend and Marumo Gallants coach Dan “Dance” Malesela says Bafana Bafana shouldn’t be a place where players are developed, and only the best should make the cut.

Malesela’s say comes at a point when Bafana coach Hugo Broos is being heavily criticised for his selection criteria, leaving out some players because they are too old and don’t help his process to build the national team.

Malesela believes Bafana should be dominated by players who are top performers and ready to play at such a level, rather than saying they will come right after a certain number of years.

“If you have six players at Sundowns that are good enough to go to the national, let them go and if you have nine let them go. In Spain they were doing it, take them if you are good enough,” Malesela said.