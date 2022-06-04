Pirates legends not surprised by Davids parting ways with the club

Former Orlando Pirates players Tonic Chabalala and Edward “Magents” Motale are not surprised that the club has parted ways with co-coach Fadlu Davids after an underwhelming season.

Pirates confirmed on Friday that the former Maritzburg United striker and later coach has left the Sea Robbers ship.

Davids was in charge of Pirates together with Mandla Ncikazi after the sacking of Joseph Zinnbauer early last season.

Motale said he believed the relationship between Pirates and Davids was bound to end as he had not done much to better the side.

“His departure doesn’t come as a surprise at all for me because in all the seasons (as an assistant and co-coach) that he has been with Pirates he has not done much to help them improve,” Motale said.

“I don’t think there’s a lot of good that has come from his contribution as a member of the technical team.”