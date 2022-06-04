PSL playoffs race wide open after lacklustre contest between Tuks and Swallows ends in stalemate

University of Pretoria and Swallows delivered a lukewarm performance in their goalless draw at Tuks Stadium in Pretoria on Saturday as the Premier Soccer League (PSL) promotion/relegation playoffs remain wide open.

Both Tuks and Swallows are on four points apiece at the halfway mark and they will be hoping to get the job done in their final two matches.

Even Cape Town All Stars, who are winless after two outings, are still in the running to be promoted from the GladAfrica Championship to the top tier.

Tuks and All Stars finished second and third in the second tier while Swallows are hoping to save their Premiership status via the playoffs after finishing in position 15.

The first half didn’t produce much in the way of entertainment, which was a bit disappointing for the decent-sized crowd that came out to watch the clash.

It was hard to tell which team is campaigning in the top division and which one is from a lower tier.

Among the people who attended the match were Fadlu Davids, who recently parted ways with Orlando Pirates, Maritzburg United coach Ernst Middendorp and Chippa United official and assistant coach Morgan Mammila.