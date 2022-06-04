×

Soccer

Thembinkosi Lorch: ‘My Bafana call-up was a bit too soon’

04 June 2022 - 08:55 By SPORTS REPORTER
Thembinkosi Lorch of Orlando Pirates during DStv Premiership match against Maritzburg United at Orlando Stadium on May 24, 2022 in Johannesburg.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Orlando Pirates attacking midfielder Thembinkosi Lorch says he did not expect to be called up to the Bafana Bafana squad so soon after enduring one of his most difficult seasons in the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

The former PSL Player of the Season only played a handful of matches after starting the season on the injury list.

He had lost his spark that saw him become one of the brightest prospects in the country when he joined the Buccaneers but he fought back and won the admiration of the hard-to-please Bafana coach Hugo Broos.

The Belgian has included him in the 2023 Afcon qualifying match against Morocco in Rabat on Thursday.

“I’d like to thank all those who supported me,” said the attacker.

“It was not an easy season for me with all the injuries that I had. I am happy that I am back in the Bafana team and I am looking forward to the game.

“To be honest, I think it was too soon for me. I did not expect it but I knew that it was going to come because my performance was going up and I was helping the team to win the games,” he added ahead of Bafana’s departure to Rabat, Morocco.  

“I remember when the season started, I got a groin injury and I was out for six weeks. And when I came back, I got a shoulder dislocation and I had to go for an operation and it kept me out for about three months.

“I came back early December and I had gained some weight. So, I had to work on my fitness. I think I am getting there but I won’t put pressure on myself.

“I'll take it slowly until I reach my full potential — you could see in the last four matches in the league that I gave it my all,” he added.

The former Maluti FET College star said the Caf Confederations Cup travelling took its toll on him and his Pirates teammates.

“The body was tired because we played the Caf final and then Maritzburg United. It was not easy to play in Nigeria because of the weather, it was hot and we had to adapt.

“Scoring the equalising goal gave me confidence but sadly we lost on penalties. We learnt a lot and my experience will help the Bafana team.

“When I saw my name in the Bafana preliminary squad, I told myself to push harder so that I can make the final team. I managed to score my first goal of the season, made three assists and won man of the match against Maritzburg.

“The spirit is high in the camp and all the players want to play against Morocco. The coach is very good and the team is young and just needs to work hard.

“Morocco won’t be easy — we just need to apply ourselves and all shall follow.”

