WATCH | ‘Caf Champions League is 50 years away from Uefa Champions League,’ says Pitso Mosimane

Outspoken Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has taken a swipe at the Caf leadership for the myriad challenges that are derailing the game on the continent.

Addressing the media on Friday afternoon during his short visit to the country, Mosimane said the Caf Champions League is “50 years away” from the Uefa Champions League.

He also lamented the fact that there is no VAR in the group stages of the Champions League and the state of facilities in some of the countries he has visited.

“Why don’t we have VAR in the group stages, Egypt is running VAR on all the games, Morocco is doing that, Algeria is doing that. When are we going to have VAR in the group stages of the Champions League?