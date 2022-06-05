×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Bafana leave for Morocco without coach Broos' preferred left-back

05 June 2022 - 12:04 By Marc Strydom
Bafana Bafana left-back Terrence Mashego in the 2022 Fifa World Cup, qualifier against Zimbabwe at FNB Stadium on November 11 2021.
Bafana Bafana left-back Terrence Mashego in the 2022 Fifa World Cup, qualifier against Zimbabwe at FNB Stadium on November 11 2021.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos' preferred left-back Terrence Mashego had to be left behind with an injury as the team departed for Rabat this weekend for Thursday's 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Morocco.

Bafana open their Group K qualifying campaign against 2021 Nations Cup quarterfinalists and 2022 Qatar World Cup qualifiers Morocco at Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah (9pm SA time).

Mashego, who started in four of SA's six 2022 World Cup group stage qualifiers last year and in the 5-0 friendly defeat to world champions France in Lille in late March, did not make the trip as he has a knee injury.

“It's a bad situation but I think it's not a bad injury — it's just a tear to the meniscus, so I believe it will heal fast,” the Cape Town City left-back said.

“I was looking forward to the game but we still have Lyle Lakay and Innocent Maela [in the squad] who I believe will do the job.”

SA flew to Morocco via Doha in Qatar. 

Morocco, ranked 24th in the world and second in Africa to Nations Cup champions Senegal, are the overwhelming favourites to win the three-team Group K.

Zimbabwe's expulsion from the qualifiers has opened the way for Bafana (69th in the world, 13th in Africa) to have an easier qualification, provided they avoid a not uncharacteristic choke in their two games against weakest team Liberia (149th in the world).

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Bafana medical team gives injury update before departure for Morocco

Bafana Bafana have no injury concerns as they build-up to crucial Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier against Morocco at the Prince Moulay ...
Sport
2 days ago

Thembinkosi Lorch: ‘My Bafana call-up was a bit too soon’

Orlando Pirates attacking midfielder Thembinkosi Lorch says he did not expect to be called up to the Bafana Bafana squad so soon after enduring one ...
Sport
1 day ago

'Bafana is not a place to build,' says Marumo Gallants coach Dan Malesela

SA football legend and Marumo Gallants coach Dan “Dance” Malesela says Bafana Bafana shouldn’t be a place where players are developed, and only the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Safa working on friendly against Iran in Doha for Bafana Bafana

The SA Football Association (Safa) are working around the clock to secure an international friendly match for Bafana Bafana against Iran in Doha.
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Kaizer Chiefs did the right thing keeping Bernard Parker' Soccer
  2. Jeremy Brockie shoots his shot at Kaizer Chiefs after clear-out Soccer
  3. Could benching Bok game-breakers break the international game? Sport
  4. End of an era as Bernard Parker leaves Chiefs Soccer
  5. Support pours in from UK for young SA cricketer who became a victim of crime Cricket

Latest Videos

Malema testifies in assault case: 'A humiliation and violation of my dignity'
Magistrate dismisses Malema and Ndlozi's discharge application, assault case ...