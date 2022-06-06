×

Soccer

Committee clears two candidates to stand against Jordaan in Safa election

06 June 2022 - 14:49 By Marc Strydom
SA Football Association presidential hopeful Ria Ledwaba. File photo
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

The governance committee that screened the nominees for the SA Football Association’s (Safa) elective congress has confirmed three successful candidates to contest the presidential race and one who was not successful.

Chair of the committee Dr Victor Mogajane announced the successful candidates as incumbent Danny Jordaan, Safa vice-president Ria Ledwaba and Safa Tshwane president Solly Mohlabeng.

University Sports SA (USSA) president Nomsa Mahlangu was not approved as a candidate.

Mogajane said this was because Mahlangu was nominated by a Safa associate member, USSA, and not a region as stipulated in the rules. Additionally, she completed a form from the Safa Umzinyathi region, but this was not accompanied by a nomination form from the same region.

Safa CEO Tebogo Motlanthe said: “Those who are not happy about not being cleared can appeal the decision at the Safa ethics committee.”

The governance committee also confirmed the names in Monday’s press conference at Safa House in Nasrec of the candidates who were cleared and those who were not in the vetting process to stand for the national executive committee (NEC) for election on June 25.

Mogajane, deputy chair Tumi Dlamini, advocate Anzel Laubscher, Abel Ramolotja and Shakespeare Hadebe comprise the governance committee.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

