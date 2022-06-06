Tuks feel Swallows did them a favour with their playoffs decision

Tuks will play All Stars at Tuks Stadium on Wednesday (3pm) before they meet Swallows at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on Saturday.

“Travelling can be a bit taxing, so at least we don’t have a lot of travelling to do,” Motaung said.

“On Saturday we played in Pretoria and we are going to play our final two games in the city too because we will play Swallows in Atteridgeville.

“That’s really good, especially at this stage of the season where players need a lot of rest and recovery after a long season.”

Motaung also plans to use their game against All Stars to pile pressure on Swallows.

“We need to win against All Stars so that we intensify a bit of pressure on Swallows so that when they have to play their next game [against us] they have something to worry about.

“We need to make sure we are more on the front foot. If we win against All Stars and Swallows don’t get a victory in Cape Town it will mean we only need a draw against Swallows in our final game.

“At the moment we are in front and we cannot afford to drop the ball, because all the teams are left with two games to play.

“Any mistake we make might see us go back to where we were against [GladAfrica Championship winners] Richards Bay in the race for automatic promotion in the NFD.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.