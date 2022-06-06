'Where are the white boys in the PSL?' asks Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane

SA’s most successful coach Pitso Mosimane is worried about the lack of white players in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) and Bafana Bafana.

SA football history is littered with names of legendary white players such as Stuart Lilley, Jimmy “Brixton Tower” Joubert, Peta Bala’c, Phil Venter, Frank “Jingles” Pereira, John Salter, Mark Anderson, Noel Cousins, Gordon Igesund and Lawrence Chelin.

The Bafana side who the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations on home soil included key white players like captain Neil Tovey and Eric Tinkler. In to the 2000s Bradley Carnell, Matthew Booth and Dean Furman were key national team performers.

Each decade, though, the presence of white players in PSL teams and consequently Bafana has decreased noticeably.

The shortage of white talent is concerns Mosimane, the coach of Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

“In the schools the white boys are playing football. Why are white boys not playing football in the PSL?” the Ahly coach asked.