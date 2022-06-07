Abolish the away-goal rule in Caf tournaments: Pitso Mosimane

"[Scrapping the rule] will help in that space and will open up games. We'll all play because there will be nothing like when I'm playing at home and I have a chance if I score one away. I think it's a good thing [to end the rule], I'd like that.”

Mosimane is pleased Caf is using video assistant referee (VAR) but he would prefer to see it used throughout the competitions not when team reach the group stages as it happened last season.

“VAR helps a lot. You know how many times VAR has been against me? They cancel my goals every day, they cancelled three goals at Setif [in the Champions League semifinals],” he said.

“I said, 'Guys...' But when you look [at VAR], they're right. I also benefited through VAR. The guy [Setif player] kicked my guy off the ball and we didn't see it, but the referee gave the red card. So you see it works.”

Mosimane is hoping to win the league in Egypt for the first time with Ahly after failing in the past two seasons.

“Ahly is a team that wants to win every match. I've never seen a team that wants to win every match, hence there's no coach that lasts because winning is what they want.

“We have the chance to win the league if you look at the log. We're forever five or six games behind because of the Club World Cup and Champions League. But if we win our next three games we should be topping the log. But you have to win them first.

“I would like to win the league there. Pyramids were leading but they're faltering. Zamalek are not at their best at this time — it's a good chance for us. Zamalek were good last year.”

Third-placed Ahly, seven points behind leaders and bitter Cairo rivals Zamalek but with four games in hand, host Eastern Company in Cairo in their next league match on June 15.

