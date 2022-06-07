×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Jordaan: There’s ample time for Safa presidential candidates to campaign

07 June 2022 - 14:28 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Safa president Danny Jordaan says there's enough time for his rivals to canvass votes. File photo.
Safa president Danny Jordaan says there's enough time for his rivals to canvass votes. File photo.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

SA Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan has rubbished criticism that his rivals have not been given enough time to canvass votes for their presidency bid.

Jordaan, standing for his third term in Safa's elective congress on June 25, will go toe-to-toe with vice-president Ria Ledwaba and Safa Tshwane president Solly Mohlabeng.

The candidates were confirmed by the governance committee on Monday, leaving the presidential hopefuls with 14 days to campaign before the big day.

Ledwaba wanted to hold a press conference to announce her election manifesto on May 10, but was warned by Safa she could be disqualified if she canvassed before being cleared by the governance committee.

Committee clears two candidates to stand against Jordaan in Safa election

The governance committee that screened the nominees for the SA Football Association’s (Safa) elective congress has confirmed three successful ...
Sport
1 day ago

A criticism of the process has been that it favours the incumbent in the build-up to the congress.

However, Jordaan said the opposing candidates have more time compared to the elective congress in 2018.

“In 2018, we had nine days and now we have 14 days, and in truth some people started campaigning in 2019,” Jordaan said.

“They had four years of campaigning. So it’s neither here nor there.”

Committee explains why Ria Ledwaba passed for Safa presidency race but not NEC

The governance committee that screened the candidates for this month’s SA Football Association elective congress have clarified why vice-president ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Jordaan, who has come under a lot of criticism over his leadership style and has been accused of corruption, has insisted the process to elect the president is going to be as fair and clear as possible.

“ We have insisted the process should be independent,” he said.

“We have set up independence structures, the governance committee, ethics committee and the independent committee officer who must investigate and make sure candidates comply and are able to stand.

“At Safa we have dealt with all the structures necessary to make sure we have the best governance on the continent. We are one of the few that have an ethics committee.”

MORE:

'Where are the white boys in the PSL?' asks Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane

SA’s most successful coach Pitso Mosimane is worried about the lack of white players in the Premier Soccer League and Bafana Bafana.
Sport
1 day ago

PSG's Mbappe is world's most valuable player, study shows

Paris St Germain forward Kylian Mbappe is the most valuable soccer player in the world, according Swiss research group CIES Football Observatory, ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Tuks feel Swallows did them a favour with their playoffs decision

University of Pretoria coach Tlisane Motaung feels Swallows FC’s decision to play their Premier Soccer League (PSL) promotion-relegation playoffs ...
Sport
23 hours ago

‘Baseless’: Caf hits back at Mosimane comments on ruling body and Motsepe

The Confederation of African Football has hit back at Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane over some of his statements made about the continental ruling body ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Where are the white boys in the PSL?' asks Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane Soccer
  2. ‘Baseless’: Caf hits back at Mosimane comments on ruling body and Motsepe Soccer
  3. Could benching Bok game-breakers break the international game? Sport
  4. Bafana leave for Morocco without coach Broos' preferred left-back Soccer
  5. End of an era as Bernard Parker leaves Chiefs Soccer

Latest Videos

Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released
'Ramaphosa must step aside': Malema on #farmgate burglary