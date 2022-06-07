Jordaan: There’s ample time for Safa presidential candidates to campaign

SA Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan has rubbished criticism that his rivals have not been given enough time to canvass votes for their presidency bid.

Jordaan, standing for his third term in Safa's elective congress on June 25, will go toe-to-toe with vice-president Ria Ledwaba and Safa Tshwane president Solly Mohlabeng.

The candidates were confirmed by the governance committee on Monday, leaving the presidential hopefuls with 14 days to campaign before the big day.

Ledwaba wanted to hold a press conference to announce her election manifesto on May 10, but was warned by Safa she could be disqualified if she canvassed before being cleared by the governance committee.