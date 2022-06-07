×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

PSG's Mbappe is world's most valuable player, study shows

07 June 2022 - 12:24 By Reuters
Kylian Mbappe poses with a 2025 Paris Saint-Germain t-shirt at Parc des Princes in Paris on May 23 2022 after signing his new contract.
Kylian Mbappe poses with a 2025 Paris Saint-Germain t-shirt at Parc des Princes in Paris on May 23 2022 after signing his new contract.
Image: Antonio Borga/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Paris St Germain forward Kylian Mbappe is the most valuable soccer player in the world, according Swiss research group CIES Football Observatory, followed by Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr and new Manchester City recruit Erling Haaland.

Mbappe, who turned down Real and signed a new three-year deal at PSG last month, topped the list with an estimated transfer value of 205.6-million euros (R3.4bn), beating Vinicius (185.3-million euros, or R3.1bn) and Haaland (152.6-million euros, or R2.5bn).

Mbappe's PSG teammate Neymar holds the current transfer record. The French champions paid Barcelona 222-million euros (R3.6bn) for his signature in 2017.

The top five was rounded off by Barca youngster Pedri (135.1-million euros, or R2.2bn) and Borussia Dortmund's English midfielder Jude Bellingham (133.7-million euros).

The CIES Football Observatory uses such indicators as player age, performance, career progression and contract duration to arrive at a transfer value. The latest list was dominated by Premier League players, with 41 representatives in the top 100.

City's Ruben Dias (109.6-million euros, or R1.8bn) had the highest transfer value for a defender while PSG's Gianluigi Donnarumma (73.7-million euros, or R1.2bn) led among goalkeepers. City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne, 30, was the oldest player on the list, with a value of 57.3-million euros (R940m).

READ MORE

Blatter and Platini face Swiss corruption trial

Former Fifa president Sepp Blatter and ex-Uefa president Michel Platini are due to appear in a Swiss court on Wednesday facing corruption charges ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Kylian Mbappe key to PSG's future after stellar season

Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe started the Ligue 1 season to the booing of the Parc des Princes crowd, but his jaw-dropping performances eventually ...
Sport
1 month ago

Mbappé magnificent as France thrill against outclassed Bafana in Lille

Kylian Mbappé-inspired France powered past an outclassed Bafana Bafana 5-0 in Tuesday night’s international friendly at a packed Stade Pierre-Mauroy ...
Sport
2 months ago

Guns blazing: Bafana coach Broos says criticism is 'shortsighted and cheap'

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has come out guns blazing at his critics, saying that naysayers are only serving to motivate him.
Sport
5 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'Where are the white boys in the PSL?' asks Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane Soccer
  2. ‘Baseless’: Caf hits back at Mosimane comments on ruling body and Motsepe Soccer
  3. Could benching Bok game-breakers break the international game? Sport
  4. Bafana leave for Morocco without coach Broos' preferred left-back Soccer
  5. End of an era as Bernard Parker leaves Chiefs Soccer

Latest Videos

Lesotho nationals flee Eastern Cape farming town after clashes with local ...
‘I have never stolen money’: Ramaphosa responds to Fraser’s allegations