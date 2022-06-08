×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Kekana pleads for patience and support as Morocco set to test Bafana

08 June 2022 - 18:02 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Percy Tau is one of the players Bafana Bafana will rely on in their Afcon qualifier opener against Morocco on Thursday.
Percy Tau is one of the players Bafana Bafana will rely on in their Afcon qualifier opener against Morocco on Thursday.
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

While Bafana Bafana, for the first time in a while, are expected not to have a tough time qualifying for the 2023 African Cup of Nations (Afcon), Morocco will be a real test for Hugo Broos’ men.

Bafana kick off their Group K Afcon qualifying campaign against the highly rated North African side at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on Thursday night (9pm SA time).

Group K has been left with only three teams, including Liberia, after Zimbabwe were barred from participation in the qualifiers due to a Fifa suspension related to government interference in the sport.

This means if 69th-ranked Bafana beat minnows Liberia, ranked 149th,  home and away they will book their spot at the continental showpiece to be staged in Ivory Coast in June and July next year.

While their qualification path was made easier by Zimbabwe’s expulsion, Morocco are an opponent Bafana need right now.

Safa boss Jordaan responds to allegations of constitutional manipulation

SA Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan has addressed Ria Ledwaba’s decision to take the federation to court and allegations of ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Broos has been preaching that he doesn’t want to play easy teams and Morocco — ranked 24th in the world and second in Africa — definitely don’t fall in that category. The Belgian tactician will be able to assess how far his team has grown through the clash.

The North Africans, who reached the quarterfinals of the Nations Cup in Cameroon early this year, have announced a strong squad including a number of their European-based stars.

Their arsenal includes Paris Saint-Germain's Achraf Hakimi, Adel Taarabt of Benfica, Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri and Noussair Mazraoui, who recently made a switch from Ajax Amsterdam to Bayern Munich.

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Grant Kekana, a first-time call-up, has pleaded with South Africans to be patient with Bafana while Broos tries to build a young team.

“I would like our supporters to stay positive and be patient with us — we are a young group but we have done well,” Kekana said. “Even though we were unfortunate not to qualify for the World Cup, we are a good group of players and a group that is willing to represent the country well and won’t leave anything on the field.”

Safa hopeful Ledwaba: I have the support, that's why they're panicking

SA Football Association (Safa) presidential candidate Ria Ledwaba says she believes she has enough backing in the association's 52 regions to win the ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Kekana believes SA have prepared well for the Moroccans.

“The intensity at training has been good. I think the efforts the lads have been putting in has been good and everyone has been raising their hands,” Kekana said.

“It’s difficult to see who is going to start, but it’s good to see that everyone is in good spirits and willing to push and represent the country well.”

Al Ahly star Percy Tau will be the key player in attack for SA as they attempt to break down Morocco’s notoriously robust and organised defence.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Disqualified Safa election candidate Nomsa Mahlangu: 'I expected this'

Former SA Football Association (Safa) national executive committee (NEC) member Nomsa Mahlangu, who was deemed ineligible to contest for the ...
Sport
12 hours ago

‘Baseless’: Caf hits back at Mosimane comments on ruling body and Motsepe

The Confederation of African Football has hit back at Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane over some of his statements made about the continental ruling body ...
Sport
2 days ago

Advantage Swallows in playoffs after Tuks held by All Stars

University of Pretoria (Tuks) and Cape Town All Stars played to an exciting 1-1 draw during their promotion play-off clash at Tuks Stadium in Tshwane ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Safa hopeful Ledwaba: I have the support, that's why they're panicking

SA Football Association (Safa) presidential candidate Ria Ledwaba says she believes she has enough backing in the association's 52 regions to win the ...
Sport
4 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'Where are the white boys in the PSL?' asks Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane Soccer
  2. ‘Baseless’: Caf hits back at Mosimane comments on ruling body and Motsepe Soccer
  3. Al Ahly coach Mosimane’s manager Tlhagale hits back at Egyptian critics Soccer
  4. Tuks feel Swallows did them a favour with their playoffs decision Soccer
  5. Ria Ledwaba goes to court to stop Safa elections Soccer

Latest Videos

Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released
'Ramaphosa must step aside': Malema on #farmgate burglary