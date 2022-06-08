Kekana pleads for patience and support as Morocco set to test Bafana

While Bafana Bafana, for the first time in a while, are expected not to have a tough time qualifying for the 2023 African Cup of Nations (Afcon), Morocco will be a real test for Hugo Broos’ men.

Bafana kick off their Group K Afcon qualifying campaign against the highly rated North African side at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on Thursday night (9pm SA time).

Group K has been left with only three teams, including Liberia, after Zimbabwe were barred from participation in the qualifiers due to a Fifa suspension related to government interference in the sport.

This means if 69th-ranked Bafana beat minnows Liberia, ranked 149th, home and away they will book their spot at the continental showpiece to be staged in Ivory Coast in June and July next year.

While their qualification path was made easier by Zimbabwe’s expulsion, Morocco are an opponent Bafana need right now.