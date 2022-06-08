Ria Ledwaba explains why she went to court to try to stop Safa elections

Ledwaba is alleging irregularities in amendments made to the constitution at a March 26 Safa congress, and that these were aimed at favouring Jordaan as he seeks a third term.

The association has responded, based partly on a letter sent to it by the Confederation of Football (Caf) this week asking that the national body ensures its members adhere to fair play, that Fifa and Safa statutes do not allow recourse in football matters at courts.

“As a candidate I have serious concerns of violation of our own statutes,” Ledwaba said, asked about the court application as she addressed a press conference to confirm her candidacy at FNB Stadium on Wednesday.

Ledwaba said she wrote a letter of complaint to Fifa on her objections to the constitutional amendments, but received a response from Caf only, and not the global body.

She said she attempted to take a protest to arbitration internally at Safa.