Is this goodbye? — Pitso Mosimane has fans worried with Al Ahly message
Could Pitso Mosimane be on his way out at Egyptian giants Al Ahly?
That's the question on everyone's lips this week after the SA-born coach took to social media on Monday to reflect on his time at the club.
“For last 20 months, this is our journey that God has blessed us with. God bless. We are thankful and humbled. Changing the game for good,” he wrote, alongside images of his side lifting several trophies.
For last 20 months, this is our journey that God has blessed us with.— Pitso Mosimane (@TheRealPitso) June 8, 2022
God bless. We are thankful and humbled. 🙏🏾 #ChangingTheGame, For Good. pic.twitter.com/NE8CDfIA6c
While some saw the message as a show of love and support for the club, others believed it was a goodbye message to fans.
Mosimane has won six trophies since he arrived in Egypt in October 2020, including back-to-back Caf Champions League titles, reaching the final three years in a row. He also got bronze at the FIFA Club World Cup twice.
He has a great record in Egypt and his side are in a strong position in the league, but Mosimane's future has often come under scrutiny.
He has held crunch talks with Al Ahly management this week and is expected to have another meeting with them this weekend.
Al Ahly posted on their website: “Mahmoud El Khatib, Al Ahly’s president, held a video meeting on Tuesday night with Pitso Mosimane, the team’s head coach.
“The meeting saw the presence of Al Ahly Football Company board, headed by Yasseen Mansour, Hossam Ghaly, the club’s board member, and the club’s planning committee members Mohsen Saleh and Zakaria Nassef.”
His manager Moira Tlhagale has expressed her disappointment at criticism Mosimane constantly receives in Egypt.
“It is quite disheartening that a person can do so much but people are never really happy. I don’t know their reasons, but I believe coach Pitso Mosimane has done extremely well.
“Having said that, it is important to make it clear it is not all Al Ahly supporters who have been critical. Coach Pitso has been well received and supported by most Al Ahly supporters who appreciate his contribution to the team.
“It is disheartening there is constant negativity from people who are always insinuating the coach is about to be fired each time he plays a game,” Tlhagale said.
Here is a look at some of the reactions to Mosimane's post:
You did well Pitso...you did very well,. Whatever the end result might be, we are proud of you 👊🏾👊🏾👊🏾— Mxolisi AKA The Hypocrite Hunter (@UnderConstruc11) June 8, 2022
Keep working, sir, Betsu. You are the nightmare of Africa and Zamalek is eternal. Al-Ahly fans support you and trust you with all the support 🦅🦅♥♥🎩👑👑👑— 🇪🇬85:45Mostafa.Fouda🇿🇦74 (@mostafafouda74) June 8, 2022
We disagree or we agree, you engraved your name in the history of our club, and you will be a legend with your achievements and championships ♥️— 🦅Sherine Mohamed 🇪🇬 (@sherine412_) June 8, 2022
Thank you pitso goodbye and good luck https://t.co/LUv51RiWkI— Tarek Ali (@TarekAl15585212) June 8, 2022
We got your back boss, you're a legend already. Stay with us and never listen to those who don't care about our beloved club. All the support and the love ❤❤— Ameer (@Ameer0__0) June 8, 2022
That time we jst appointed a new coach 😭😭😭dont go to Orlando pirates please— Bathong.Wena🦄 (@pedi_hun) June 8, 2022
