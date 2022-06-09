Is this goodbye? — Pitso Mosimane has fans worried with Al Ahly message

While some saw the message as a show of love and support for the club, others believed it was a goodbye message to fans.

Mosimane has won six trophies since he arrived in Egypt in October 2020, including back-to-back Caf Champions League titles, reaching the final three years in a row. He also got bronze at the FIFA Club World Cup twice.

He has a great record in Egypt and his side are in a strong position in the league, but Mosimane's future has often come under scrutiny.

He has held crunch talks with Al Ahly management this week and is expected to have another meeting with them this weekend.

Al Ahly posted on their website: “Mahmoud El Khatib, Al Ahly’s president, held a video meeting on Tuesday night with Pitso Mosimane, the team’s head coach.

“The meeting saw the presence of Al Ahly Football Company board, headed by Yasseen Mansour, Hossam Ghaly, the club’s board member, and the club’s planning committee members Mohsen Saleh and Zakaria Nassef.”

His manager Moira Tlhagale has expressed her disappointment at criticism Mosimane constantly receives in Egypt.

“It is quite disheartening that a person can do so much but people are never really happy. I don’t know their reasons, but I believe coach Pitso Mosimane has done extremely well.

“Having said that, it is important to make it clear it is not all Al Ahly supporters who have been critical. Coach Pitso has been well received and supported by most Al Ahly supporters who appreciate his contribution to the team.

“It is disheartening there is constant negativity from people who are always insinuating the coach is about to be fired each time he plays a game,” Tlhagale said.

Here is a look at some of the reactions to Mosimane's post:

