×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Is this goodbye? — Pitso Mosimane has fans worried with Al Ahly message

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
09 June 2022 - 08:03
Pitso Mosimane's message to Al Ahly has the streets speculating.
Pitso Mosimane's message to Al Ahly has the streets speculating.
Image: Ladjal Jafaar/BackpagePix

Could Pitso Mosimane be on his way out at Egyptian giants Al Ahly?

That's the question on everyone's lips this week after the SA-born coach took to social media on Monday to reflect on his time at the club.

“For last 20 months, this is our journey that God has blessed us with. God bless. We are thankful and humbled. Changing the game for good,” he wrote, alongside images of his side lifting several trophies.

While some saw the message as a show of love and support for the club, others believed it was a goodbye message to fans.

Mosimane has won six trophies since he arrived in Egypt in October 2020, including back-to-back Caf Champions League titles, reaching the final three years in a row. He also got bronze at the FIFA Club World Cup twice.

He has a great record in Egypt and his side are in a strong position in the league, but Mosimane's future has often come under scrutiny.

He has held crunch talks with Al Ahly management this week and is expected to have another meeting with them this weekend.

Al Ahly posted on their website: “Mahmoud El Khatib, Al Ahly’s president, held a video meeting on Tuesday night with Pitso Mosimane, the team’s head coach.

“The meeting saw the presence of Al Ahly Football Company board, headed by Yasseen Mansour, Hossam Ghaly, the club’s board member, and the club’s planning committee members Mohsen Saleh and Zakaria Nassef.”

His manager Moira Tlhagale has expressed her disappointment at criticism Mosimane constantly receives in Egypt.

“It is quite disheartening that a person can do so much but people are never really happy. I don’t know their reasons, but I believe coach Pitso Mosimane has done extremely well.

“Having said that, it is important to make it clear it is not all Al Ahly supporters who have been critical. Coach Pitso has been well received and supported by most Al Ahly supporters who appreciate his contribution to the team.

“It is disheartening there is constant negativity from people who are always insinuating the coach is about to be fired each time he plays a game,”  Tlhagale said.

Here is a look at some of the reactions to Mosimane's post:

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Al Ahly schedule second meeting as Mosimane's future may be up in the air

Al Ahly have remained silent on the outcome of the virtual meeting between coach Pitso Mosimane and the club’s bosses on Tuesday night, but said a ...
Sport
19 hours ago

Al Ahly coach Mosimane’s manager Tlhagale hits back at Egyptian critics

As Pitso Mosimane prepares for a crunch meeting with Al Ahly boss Mahmoud El Khatib on Wednesday night, his manager Moira Tlhagale expressed ...
Sport
1 day ago

‘Baseless’: Caf hits back at Mosimane comments on ruling body and Motsepe

The Confederation of African Football has hit back at Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane over some of his statements made about the continental ruling body ...
Sport
2 days ago

WATCH | ‘Caf Champions League is 50 years away from Uefa Champions League,’ says Pitso Mosimane

Outspoken Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has taken a swipe at the Caf leadership for the myriad challenges that are derailing the game on the ...
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Where are the white boys in the PSL?' asks Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane Soccer
  2. Al Ahly coach Mosimane’s manager Tlhagale hits back at Egyptian critics Soccer
  3. Disqualified Safa election candidate Nomsa Mahlangu: 'I expected this' Soccer
  4. Ria Ledwaba goes to court to stop Safa elections Soccer
  5. Tuks feel Swallows did them a favour with their playoffs decision Soccer

Latest Videos

Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released
'Ramaphosa must step aside': Malema on #farmgate burglary